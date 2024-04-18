Charly Boy Chastised EFCC Over Recent Fight Against Naira Abuse, Says They’ve Lost Focus

Charles Oputa, often known as Charly Boy, a popular Nigerian activist, has slammed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for charging businessman Cubana Chiefpriest with Naira abuse.

He accused the anti-corruption agency of engaging in “frivolous shenanigans to distract Nigerians.”

He then questioned why the EFCC is pursuing people for Naira abuse rather than for major offences.

Spraying Naira, he claimed, is “part of our age-long familiar culture which promotes bonding among people.”

He claimed that the EFCC’s three-count indictment against Paschal Okechukwu, alias Cubana Chief Priest, “leaves one thinking that the Commission has no important job to do” and that they are simply engaging in frivolous activities to “keep distracting poor, hungry, and hopeless Nigerians.”

READ MORE: Junior Pope: E-Money Mourns Late Actor, Promises To Nurture His Children

Charley Boy wrote on Instagram: “Currently, the attention of Nigerians is being drawn to an issue that has no bearing whatsoever, on the well-being of the ordinary people or the National economy.

“The arrest and arraignment of person or persons spraying the local currency, Naira, at social events is now a f3cking Big deal.”

He continued: “Why focus massive energy, on frivolous, pedestrian, and harmless misdemeanor by people catching fun rather than going after those who use executive powers to steal humongous amounts from the public Treasury with reckless impunity?

“God punish all of una in EFCC, una no go die better. Ur Fathers.

“Seriously my people una think say na the kin work EFCC suppose to dey do?”