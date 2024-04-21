Stephanie Linus Shares Adorable Picture To Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary With Husband

Stephanie Okereke Linus, a Nollywood actress, and her husband Linus Idahosa are marking their 13th wedding anniversary today, April 21, 2024.

The movie star celebrated their 13 years of incredibleness and their creation of wonderful memories and dreams together by posting pictures of them on her Instagram page.

She remarked that her relationship with her husband improves year after year.

Sharing a picture of themselves, she captioned,

“Cheers to Thirteen years of amazingness and building beautiful memories and dreams together. Each year, always better than the last.

Happy 13th Anniversary, to us”.

