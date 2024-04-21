Criticisms No Longer Shake Me – Skitmaker, Taaooma Declares

Maryam Apaokagi, a well-known Nigerian skit maker and actress known as Taaooma, has remarked that she envisaged stardom would bring criticism from trolls.

She claimed that as a popular figure, she has developed a thick skin to criticism.

It should be noted that a viral picture of her being carried by two colleagues received lots of criticism by some members of the public.

In an interview with Punch, she noted that she was not surprised by the criticisms.

She said: “I have been ready for things like that ever since I realised that I am popular. It is very normal for people to talk. Many people just take out their anger and frustrations on celebrities, and that is quite understandable. We are in the public eye, and things like that should not surprise us.

“That was an innocent photo I took with my colleagues, but a critic decided to create intentions for us. Things like that don’t surprise me anymore. They have said worse things in the past”.

The comedian also stated that teamwork is essential for artistic success.

She said: “As a content creator, collaboration is essential. My recent collaboration has been in the works for quite some time, and I am glad they eventually saw the light of day.

“I believe that collaboration takes one far as a creator, and that is the goal; to keep moving forward. It helps to expand one’s audience beyond Africa to the rest of the globe.”