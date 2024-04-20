Daniel Regha Berates Portable For Publicly Humiliating Wife, Bewaji Over Birthday Post

Daniel Regha, a Twitter star, has attacked controversial singer, Portable for constantly humiliating and degrading his partners.

Over the past few months, the singer had launched attacks on his wife as well as a series of babymamas and mistresses, which Daniel Regha and many social media users do not find funny.

His most recent attack was on his wife, Bewaji, the mother of his two children, over her birthday caption, in which she proclaimed herself as “Queen of Herself”.

Portable, who isn’t one to hold back his emotions, threw a tantrum over her caption and viciously humiliated her on social media, demanding respect and encouraging her not to fall victim to haters.

During an Instagram live session, he threatened to kick her out of their marital home if she refused to modify the caption.

He went on to allege that his wife’s friends were behind her activities, claiming that they were attempting to pitch her against him.

Taking to the microblogging platform X to respond, he lambasted the artist for his constant need to be the centre of attention.

He made it clear to the singer that respect is earned rather than given.

Noting how no one knows what happens behind the scenes, he stated that his behavior online doesn’t speak well of him as his constant dragging of his partners’ reeks of low self-esteem and validation from his women.

He advised anyone close to the musician to talk to him about his behaviour.

READ MORE: My Rumoured Death Lie From Hell – Zack Orji Affirms

Daniel wrote,

“Portable is yet to realize that he mustn’t be the center of attention all the time, & respect is earned not given. No one knows what happens behind the scenes/cameras, but he’s been doing the most which isn’t a good look. Him constantly dragging him partners online reeks of low self-esteem, almost like he craves their validation. Someone should talk to him”.

SEE POST: