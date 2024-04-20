My Rumoured Death Lie From Hell – Zack Orji Affirms

Zack Orji, an experienced actor, has taken aim at people who wished him dead a few weeks ago.

Recall that there were rumours that the actor had died.

In response, he stated that the rumour was a fabrication from hell.

According to reports, the actor recently flew to the United Kingdom for medical evaluation following two brain surgeries.

In a recent interview with Channels Television, he stated that social media has caused people to be reckless, to the point of propagating fake news.

Zack Orji mentioned that he received several calls from friends who hadn’t contacted him in years because they were concerned about him.

He said: “I don’t know who originated that lie, I call it a lie from the pit of hell that…well not myself, they had passed away.

“I saw it and I started receiving all kinds of calls, even calls from people I hadn’t heard from for years, most of them were just concerned, they wanted to find out if it was true and all of that.

“I can only say that sometimes social media has made people to be so reckless and callous to the point of spreading fake news just to grow their page.”

Zack Orji also praised the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for their support.