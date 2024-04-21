Davido Dissolves DMW Record Label, Reveals Fate Of Signed Artist

David Adeleke, often called Davido, a Nigerian artist and music executive, has teamed up with UnitedMasters to start a new label, Nine+ Records.

According to the agreement, Davido will oversee artist development and A&R for a group of Nigerian artists.

As a result, his former record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), has been disbanded.

On Saturday, Davido announced on his X handle that all of the musicians currently signed to DMW would be moved to Nine+.

He wrote, “All dmw artists would be moved to Nine+ records …. Clearing the air!”

Some of the artists currently signed to DMW include Dremo, Yonda, Peruzzi, Idowest from Lagos Island, DJ Ecool, Danagog, B-Red, Deekay, May D, Deinde, Ayanfe, Liya, Morravey, SayTheyCallMESG and Logos Olori.