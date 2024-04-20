Defamation: Mayorkun Files N1 Billion Lawsuit Against Popular TikTok Influencer Nicki DaBarbie

Adewale Emmanuel, also known as Mayorkun, has launched a N1 billion lawsuit against Precious Kingsley, alias Nicki DaBarbie, a renowned TikTok influencer.

Nicki DaBarbie sparked outrage on social media after accusing Mayorkun and Skiibii of being ritualists who tried to exploit her for occultic rites, claiming she fled after an intense prayer.

She also discussed how she was recorded at the hospital to depict herself as being on drugs, threatening to entirely shut down her social media accounts.

Narrating her ordeal on Instagram page, the influencer wrote: “They will try hard to clear their names. I might die. I might not have much evidence. They will do everything to tarnish my name to save Skiibii. But at least you guys should believe me. I was invited for a boat cruise and since then, I haven’t gotten myself.

“I went there with no bad intentions…I was alone at home and was less busy and decided to go. I felt it was safe because he’s a public figure, and we spoke for a while before I even accepted the boat cruise. It was never about money. I’m not a prostitute.”

Responding to the entire situation, Mayorkun sued Barbie for making defamatory allegations against his character and reputation.

Monarchs & Stroud Legal Practitioners prepared a statement on behalf of Mayorkun.

It was signed by the firm’s Associate, Oluwagbemiga Ogunlade, and Founding Partner, Kolawole Hassan.

The statement shared on the singer’s Instagram story reads in part: “Our client’s attention has been drawn to your online post in the early hours of the 19th day of April 2024 made via your Instagram wherein you categorically labeled our client as a ritualist and accused him alongside other individuals of a bodily harm.

“First and foremost, our client denies all allegations made as they are baseless, bizarre, and untrue, we are also aware that our client has neither met with you privately nor had any personal dealings/ relationship with you which further buttresses our assertion that your statements are unfounded and frivolous.

“Your unscrupulous remarks against our client have undoubtedly caused him financial loss and emotional trauma and have also greatly interfered with his reputation and good standing in the eyes of any right-thinking person in society.

“Your reckless and baseless accusations not only constitute defamation but also violate the rights of our client under Nigerian Law, We remind you that defamation is an extremely serious offence attracting dire consequences that are tortious and in contravention of the Criminal Code Act which criminalizes the publication of a matter likely to injure the reputation of any person by exposing them to hatred, contempt or ridicule, or likely to damage any person in their profession or trade by injury to their reputation.”

Mayorkun also asked Barbie to remove the offensive post from all of her social media accounts within 24 hours, make a video and write an apology that will be published in two national dailies, refrain from making further defamatory comments about him, and pay him at least N1 billion for the emotional trauma her actions caused him.