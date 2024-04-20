Police Detain Yahaya Bello’s Security Aides For Obstruction His Arrest By EFCC

Following allegations of being part of the security aides that obstructed the arrest of the former Governor Yahaya Bello in Abuja, an aide-de-camp female police officer has been detained.

The aide-de-camp, as disclosed by Channels News source was arrested alongside other police officers attached to Bello and are being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Ododo Didn’t Shield Yahaya Bello From EFCC — Commissioner

According to reports, their arrests and detention followed an order by the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, directing their immediate withdrawal from the former Governor.

The anonymous source explained that the officers were arrested on the suspicion that they deliberately aided and abetted Bello’s escape from operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, who had gone to effect his arrest at his Abuja home on Wednesday.

Recall that Egbetokun had on Thursday ordered the withdrawal of all police officers attached to the former Governor.

Subsequently, the Nigeria Immigration Service has also placed Bello on its watchlist for conspiracy, breach of trust, and money laundering.