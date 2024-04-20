BBNaija’s Neo Reacts To Accusations Of Affair With Mabel Makun

Neo Akpofure, a former BBNaija housemate, has responded to reports that he had an affair with Mabel, AY Makun’s estranged wife.

Recall that comedian AY Makun and his wife recently stated that they had chosen to split after 20 years of marriage.

Although they both declined to discuss the reason for their separation, there have been several rumours and suspicions online.

One of which stated that both of them had been cheating in the marriage, stating that Mabel was having an affair with Neo.

Neo and Mabel did not comment on anything until now, but it appears the reality TV star is sick of the baseless accusations.

He claimed that the media is continually tarnishing his reputation for topics he knows nothing about.

He then questioned why his name came up in the discussion concerning the couple’s divorce.

He took to his Twitter page to write;

“May God punish all of you that wake up in your houses to cook rumors about me! May you continue to sit on your dreams but have just enough data to watch me live mine. Had enough of this BS!💚

Nah God go punish your papa!!!

I don’t blame you! I blame the stupid media that constantly tries to tanish my reputation over things I know nothing about because wtf is my name doing in this conversation in the first place! I’m done ignoring, I get una time!💪🏽”