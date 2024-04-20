Naira Abuse: “Avoid Selective Prosecution” – CSOs Tell EFCC

As operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, continues to clampdown on offenders of Naira abuse, some civil society organisations have also urged the anti-graft agency to avoid engaging in any form of selective arrest and prosecution.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the call is coming following the recent prosecution of some naira abusers in the country.

Speaking during an interview with PUNCH on Saturday, the Chairman of the Rivers State Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, Enefaa Georgewill, expressed the need for the agency to approach the issue with compassion and impartiality.

Georgewill said: “The EFCC should arrest those mutilating the naira. I worry that the EFCC should do that compassionately without being selective.

“There are videos of kings, top politicians and giants of industry who are engaging in the act, and the EFCC has done practically nothing.

“They are only going for below or middle catch. It is a Nigerian brand of justice where the high and mighty are exonerated. All of those whose videos have gone viral should be prosecuted.

“While we condemn the mutilation of the naira, there are more serious crimes committed by politicians, and the manner of prosecution is not the same as the passion they use in naira mutilation. If they had shown this passion, by now, we would have resolved the issue of financial crimes.”

Also, the National Coordinator of the Human Rights Writers Association, Emmanuel Onwubiko, opined that the EFCC should engage in a bigger role than chasing naira abusers.

Onwubiko said: “The EFCC has a bigger role to play in terms of ending the massive corruption that is ongoing among public office holders. Truly, it is an offence, but not an offence where the EFCC has to waste our resources to prosecute offenders.”