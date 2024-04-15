Several Celebrities Involved In Naira Abuse Are Under Investigation — EFCC Reveals

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Sunday, revealed it is investigating several celebrities who may have been involved in Naira mutilation.

Dele Oyewale, the EFCC’s spokesperson, via a statement said some of the celebrities have been summoned by the Commission and have made useful statements.

The EFCC noted that the agency is aware of the viral videos showing Nigerians abusing the naira.

The anti-graft agency also commended the public for raising consciousness to the sanctification of the national currency.

“On the issue of the works of the commission against Naira abuse, dollarization of the economy, and the enforcement of all extant laws relating to them, the EFCC appreciates the avalanche of public awakening, support, and involvement demonstrated so far.

“Increasingly, members of the public are drawing the attention of the Commission to video recording of abuse of the Naira by Nigerians from all walks of life. These gestures amply demonstrate rising consciousness of the public to the sanctity of our national currency and the need for collaborative engagement to sustain the tempo.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Gang Members For Allegedly Using Fake Job Vacancies To Rape Men In Lagos

“To this end, the Commission will always investigate and prosecute anyone involved in the abuse of the Naira. Old videos being exhumed and flying around for the attention of the Commission are noted as the Commission is sensitive to the fact that its Special Task Force against Naira Abuse and Dollarization of the economy commenced operations on February 7, 2024. However, going forward, new videos of such infractions will be investigated and prosecuted.

“At the moment, the Commission is investigating several celebrities involved in Naira abuse. Many of them have made useful statements to the Commission and many more have been invited by investigators working on the matter.

“The EFCC will not relent in its no-sacred-cow mode of operations and the public should be wary of running afoul of laws against the crime,” the statement read in part.

Recall that cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, was arrested by the commission in Lagos for defacing the naira notes.

The social media celebrity, was arraigned on a six-count charge by the EFCC and subsequently sentenced to six months in prison by Abimbola Awogboro, a Judge of the Federal High Court in Lagos,