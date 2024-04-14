Police Arrest Gang Members For Allegedly Using Fake Job Vacancies To Rape Men In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos state police command have apprehended eight members of a gang involved in luring and raping men.

It was gathered that the suspects specialize in subjecting their victims to several hours of anal sex after dispossessing them of their properties and cash.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the gang was arrested in the some areas of Lekki, Ajah and Ikoyi, on Saturday.

According to a Police sources who spoke to Vanguard on Saturday, said that the men usually rent living apartments in the highbrow areas of the city after which they embark on a search for their victims.

He added that the gang place notices in strategic areas of the city, advertising job vacancies and acting as estate agents.

The source said: “As soon as they are in possession of those personal facts, they swing into action by proceeding to his house or banks to empty his money and other valuables.

“The second round of their operation is to subject their victim to hours of anal sex which they take turns to have their fill. They usually record their exploits on video and later relax to view it while enjoying their loot.

“They reportedly shocked detectives when they confessed that they had been operating for over three years and that they choose highbrow areas where they could easily track well-nourished and endowed men.”

“They were boasting to us about how many healthy-looking men they have abused through the anus. They said they reject men who are not looking healthy, stating emphatically that they have no business with women.

“After their arrest, we confined them in separate cells so that they would not descend on our male suspects inside the cell.

“However, a few days later, one of them raised an alarm that the oldest member of the gang, who claimed to be a lawyer, was having an affair with another member of the gang. When we accosted him, he said the relationship had been going on since they had been operating as a gang.

“Our greatest problem now is that some members of the devilish gang have escaped and we strongly suspect that they must be carrying on with their devilish criminal acts wherever they are.”