The operatives of the Lagos state police command have rescued two suspected phone thieves, aged 22 and 21, from a mob action in Surulere.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a post shared on his X handle, on Wednesday.

Hundeyin alleged that the suspects snatched a phone from a woman who was making calls.

He added that timely intervention of the police saved the suspects from a mob action.

Hundeyin said: “While a passerby was making a phone call at 11.00 p.m., five young men in a tricycle accosted her and robbed her of her expensive phone.

“She quickly raised an alarm, prompting people around to go after the men.

“Three escaped while two were apprehended.

“Officers of the Bode Thomas Police Division got a wind of this and raced to the scene.

“They arrived quickly to rescue the suspects from an angry mob.”