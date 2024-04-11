Three Feared Killed, Two Injured In Lagos/Ibadan Expressway Crash

No fewer than three persons have reportedly lost their lives while two others were injured in a lone crash around Fidiwo Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The lone crash, which said to have occurred at about 1:07 pm, on Wednesday, involved a green Toyota Jeep with number plate BDG213BJ and five occupants.

Meanwhile, the Chief Routes Commander and Public Education officer of the Ogun state command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, said that the cause of the crash was attributed to a deflated tyre which led to the vehicle crashing into the bridge.

She added that injured victims have been taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere Remo while the corpses of the dead have been deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara Remo.

The statement partly reads: “FRSC Ogunmakin Unit Command carried out a rescue operation on Lagos-Ibadan expressway around Fidiwo Bridge on a crash that occurred at about 1307hrs.

“A total of 05 persons were involved ( 04 male adult and 01 female adult) and 02 got injured while the remaining 03 were killed from the lone crash ( 02 male adult and 01 female adult).

“The cause of the lone crash was Tyre bust speed, which led to loss of control and the vehicle crash under the bridge

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere, while the corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara Remo.”