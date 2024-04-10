‘There’ll Be Problems If We’re Divided’ — Ondo PDP Calls For Members’ Unity Ahead Guber

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State chapter, Tola Alebere, has urged members of the Party to unite ahead of the State’s governorship election.

Alabere spoke in Akure, the state capital, on Wednesday at a training organised for media aides of PDP governorship aspirants.

His words: “With the future, we have shared together in the Peoples Democratic Party, no matter the challenges we are facing at this moment, we are very sure and confident that the future will be better and that the PDP will take back power and connect to do what it did in the past to develop Nigeria. I am very confident that we will return.

“Part of what we are doing at this moment started with an internal process of communication with ourselves, and once we get that one right, once we understand our history, once we understand the fact that we need one another and that if we are not united, there will be problems ahead of us.

“We are sure that the future will take care of itself, and we are very resolute, besides that, the future of Nigeria, especially the current situation that Nigerians are facing under APC, can’t continue forever.

“There’s no middle class anymore; there is poverty in the land; there is insecurity. Then what else can we hope for but the support of the people that will make the PDP’s dream of creating prosperity for this country happen as quickly as possible?”

Alebere continued: “I want to admonish you to be good ambassadors of PDP.

“This is because, if your principals are not members of the PDP, you won’t be here today. The main reason for this programme is to tell you that PDP is the party in Ondo state.

“I must tell you that I don’t see PDP as an opposition party in the state because we’re supposed to be in government.

“It is the PDP itself that usually works against the party when it comes to election. We will divide ourselves after the primary.

“In 2019, I was the senatorial chairman for the south and Dr Eddy Olafeso (former national vice-chairman (south-west) can testify to the fact that after the primary, members of the party in the south worked together because there was unity. We made sure that all the differences amongst the aspirants were resolved.”

He furthered that the PDP won four National Assembly seats in 2019 despite being an opposition party, attributing it to the unity among members at the time.

“We got that results because there was unity.

“The roles all of you are playing today are not geared towards bringing the aspirants together. What you write on social media platforms is not geared towards strengthening the party.

“If aspirant ‘A’ should win the primary, he will need the support and cooperation of other aspirants.

“But the moment you come in between your principal and other aspirants, will they be ready to support him when he wins? So, you have a major role to play in uniting the party.

“I want to advise you to conserve the energy you are putting to bring down co-aspirants with your principal for APC,” he added.