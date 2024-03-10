The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a mother for attempting to kill her sick child using a poisonous insecticide, Sniper.

Benjamin Hundeyin, State Police Spokesman, on Saturday, revealed that the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, reported the attempted murder to the Police.

According to him, the Chief Security Officer at the hospital reported to the police that the mother brought her one-year-and-seven-month-old daughter to the hospital for treatment.

READ ALSO: Police Bust Baby Factory In Abia, Rescue Pregnant Women, Children

Hundeyin added that the mother confessed to a doctor at the hospital that she gave the child “Sniper’’ to drink on Sunday when her convulsion was not abating.

“The mother said she gave the liquid to her child so she could rest from her excessive convulsions.

“Detectives were immediately dispatched to the hospital, where they met the baby receiving treatment.

“The mother has been taken in for investigation after the child had received treatment,’’ he said.