“I Earned N10,000 For My First Movie” – Rita Dominic

Rita Dominic, a Nollywood actress, has claimed that she was paid N10,000 for her debut movie role.

In a recent interview with Ghana’s Joy 99.7 FM, she revealed this.

According to the actress, Nollywood wasn’t very profitable when she first started performing, but she was motivated by her passion.

READ MORE: Deyemi Okanlawon Reveals Profession He Would Have Gone For If He Wasn’t Acting

While speaking, Rita said,

“I just wanted to be an actor. And to be honest, there was no money in Nollywood back then. We were just doing it for the passion. We have the passion for the art which was what fuelled us.

“It was very challenging. But we just kept doing it until the industry got bigger and bigger. And obviously the pay became much better.”

When asked about the lowest amount she has ever received for a movie role, she said, “The first film I did, the filmmaker paid me N35,000. But he owed me N25,000 for how many months. In fact, he didn’t even pay me the balance. He paid me only N10,000 [laughs].”