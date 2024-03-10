The Anambra State Police Command says it intercepted a kidnap gang and rescued four men taken by the abductors.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the State Police spokesman, disclosed this in a Saturday press statement, adding that the kidnappers were taking the victims to an unknown destination before they were intercepted.

The police operatives, while on patrol with the local vigilantes, he noted, intercepted the kidnappers along the Amagu-Awgbu Road in Orumba North Local Government Area as they were heading towards an exit route from the State.

“The gang, which opened fire sporadically on sighting the patrol team, bowed to police-vigilante superior firepower. Two of the three vehicles the gang operated with were demobilised.

“While a remnant of the gang escaped in the third vehicle, other gangsters fled into the bush on foot with bullet wounds. One pump action gun was recovered during the encounter.

“Also recovered were two SUVs – one 2017 edition of Toyota Highlander with registration number Abuja GWA 141 KZ and one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4Matic with registration number Anambra AGU 242 NQ.

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that the number plates on the Mercedes Benz SUV were issued to a Toyota Sienna Spacewagon vehicle,” the statement read.

The spokesperson added that “four abducted victims were rescued unhurt from the gang. Preliminary debriefing to ascertain circumstances of their abduction are ongoing.”

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who described the rescue of the victims as “heroic,” has commended the effective collaboration between the police and vigilantes across the state.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit in Awkuzu. He has mandated the unit to deploy its expertise in tracking down gang members who escaped the onslaught at Awgbu and bring them to justice,” Ikenga added.