Tolanibaj Shares Why She Changed Her Mind On Doing Brazilian Butt Lift

Tolani Shobajo, also known as Tolanibaj, a Big Brother Naija reality star, has stated that she planned to have a Brazilian Butt Lift, or BBL, operation but changed her mind because she was afraid she might die.

In a recent episode of the Bahd and Boujee Podcast, which she and actress Moet Abebe co-host, she revealed this.

In her words,

“There was a time I wanted to do BBL but I was scared of dying. I said, ‘If my enemy should die right now, is it going to be because I went under the knife? Does that makes sense?’ I really tried to convince myself. I was like, ‘Okay, I would do bumbum but is it truly because of me or because I want to track more men?”

Her co-host, Abebe inferred: “To be honest, I’m tired of seeing SpongeBobs, a lot of girls that look like ants with big bumbums and skinny legs.”

Tolanibaj added: “Is it by force to do BBL? If you are going to do BBL, go to a good doctor and spend that money. Don’t be cheap about it.”