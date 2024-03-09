Police Bust Baby Factory In Abia, Rescue Pregnant Women, Children

Operatives of Abia State Police Command, busted a baby factory in Aba and rescued 16 pregnant inmates.

In a statement made available on Friday, the spokesperson of the Abia State Police Command, Maureen Chinaka, disclosed that the state command arrested the operators of the baby factory, identified as Onyinyechi Okoro and Ekene Okezie, during a raid on their hideout on Thursday.

She added that the location of the baby factory in Aba was withheld to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation.

Also parading the inmates on Friday, an operative of the Rapid Response Squad that led the operation said that the rescue followed credible information by locals at their disposal.

READ MORE: Police Bust Baby Factory In Rivers, Rescue Six Pregnant Girls

The RRS operative said: “Yesterday night, we decided to visit the place, a four-story building with 10 flats and another adjacent building in the same compound.

“We were able to capture 16 of them, all pregnant. One of the facilitators, Onyinyechi, was also pregnant and another, Ekpene (male) who lives in the compound was also arrested and eight children were recovered.”

Meanwhile, Blessing Okon, Blessing Ede, Glory John, Josephine Asuquo, Promise Akpan, and Joy Edet are the others were rescued during the operation.

The police also rescued Goodness Peter, Ifeoma Ozoemena, Victoria Robert, Blessed Monday, Victoria Liberty, and Anita Sunday.

Five girls, China Marvelous, Nancy Sunday, Marvelous Sunday, Martha Ubong, and Deborah Ndifreke, are among the eight children who were rescued during the operation.

Victor Aniebeti, Goodness Destiny, and Praise Answer were three of the male children who were saved.