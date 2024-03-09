Human rights activist Dele Farotimi says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot separate himself from the woes of the former President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The pro-Labour Party political activist said this on Friday as a guest on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande aired on Channels Television.

Many current members of the Tinubu cabinet including Minister of Finance Wale Edun had blamed the current socio-economic and security challenges in the country on Buhari’s eight-year double administration.

However, Farotimi on his part, said, Tinubu actively marketed Buhari to Nigerians in the buildup to the 2015 general elections.

According to him, nothing has changed since May 2015 when the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over from ex-President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The evidence of the last nine months is unimpeachable and cannot be denied. I know that the convenient excuse is that Buhari had damaged it (Nigeria) and he (Tinubu) is repairing it but who brought Buhari? Who was the chief marketer of Buhari in 2014/2015 when the ‘Change’ lie was sold to Nigerians?” he queried.

Lamenting that nothing has been done by the Tinubu government to expect anything positive, he urged Nigerians to brace up for more challenges beyond the economic hardship occasioned by the petrol subsidy removal and unification of the foreign exchange windows.

Farotimi who added that the future of Nigeria appeared bleak said, “I am going to be 56 years old this year and in my entire lifetime, we have never been far away from greatness than we are today. The future of Nigeria appears bleak than it has ever been in my entire lifetime.”

He blamed the rot in Nigeria to “each and every one of us” but “most importantly the “complete breakdown of the rule of law”.

Nigeria, he posited, has copious laws in writing but there is no rule of law in our space as “the laws are observed more in breach.

“Nigeria as it is today is not ruled by law but by impunity. When you look beyond that, you begin to look at the institutions of State.”

Tinubu took over from Buhari, his party man, on May 29, 2023. Both are members of the APC.