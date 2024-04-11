I’m Disappointed – Tonto Dike Calls Out Peter Obi Over Quality Of Borehole Donated To Northern Communities

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has blasted Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, for the quality of boreholes supplied to several villages in Northern Nigeria.

During his Ramadan tour, the former Governor of Anambra State drilled and donated boreholes in several northern areas, including Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Zaria, Kaduna State, and others.

However, the latest development has sparked criticism for Peter Obi, with some Nigerians calling it substandard and others praising him.

Tonto Dike responded on Instagram, saying she was upset and dissatisfied with the boreholes supplied to the northern areas.

She urged the Anambra politician to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu to further Nigeria’s prosperity.

She wrote: “His Excellency, sir, with all due respect, @peterobigregory, I am deeply disappointed by this. The idea that Nigeria was almost entrusted to you, sir, is disheartening. This isn’t trolling; I’m genuinely dissatisfied with your actions.

“I’m in disbelief. Were you truly committed to taking this country to the next level? This situation highlights the need for all of us to join hands with Mr President, @officialasiwajubat, and actively contribute to the nation’s progress. It’s not a task for one person alone; it requires the dedication of all.

“YOUR EXCELLENCY, Mr. Obi, I am profoundly let down. Despite that, you remain one of my favourite politicians. However, I believe in speaking the truth directly because I love you, but I love Nigeria even more.”