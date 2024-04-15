Dispatch Rider Nabbed For Selling Client’s N1.7m Worth Of iPhones For N300,000

One Matthew Odah, 27, a dispatch rider, has been arrested for selling three iPhones worth N1.7 million entrusted to him for delivery.

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command disclosed this in a statement via X handle on Sunday.

“Odah, on August 23, 2023, while working as a dispatch rider, collected one iPhone 14 ProMax (128 GB) and two iPhone 11 (128 and 68 GB) meant for delivery to a customer in Lekki, Lagos.

“Odah, on collecting the consignment, bolted and switched off his phone.

“However, a sustained, discreet investigation into the matter led to his arrest at Lemon Bus Stop, Alpha Beach, Lagos,” the statement read in part.

It added, “The suspect confessed to having sold the three iPhones in Obalende for N300,000.

“Also arrested with him were the two buyers, while one of the iPhones was recovered.

“Suspects are to be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations.”