I Wrote Davido’s Song, ‘No Competition’ Featuring Asake – 1Da Banton

Nigerian singer Godson Ominibie Epelle, also known as 1da Banton, has stated that he wrote Davido’s song ‘No Competition’ featuring Asake.

1Da Banton also revealed that he produced Davido’s ‘Na Money’, which featured Angelique Kidjo and The Cavemen.

The singer made an appearance on the most recent episode of Adesope’s Afrobeats Podcast.

“I produced Davido’s ‘Na Money’ with Cavemen and wrote ‘No Competition’ featuring Asake,” he said.

1Da Banton stated that Nasboi, a prominent skit maker and musician, inspired him to pursue a career in music while dating his sister.

“My older sister’s ex-boyfriend, Nasboi inspired me to make music,” he added.