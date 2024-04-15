Blackface Accuses Shallipopi Of Intellectual Property Theft

Augustine Obiabo Amedu, also known as Blackface, has accused his colleague, Shallipopi of intellectual property theft.

The former member of Plantashun Boiz asserted that Shallipopi sampled his song “Enemy Plan” without his consent for his recently released debut album “Shakepopi.”

Blackface asked if Nigerian singers couldn’t sing without stealing his tone or tune in a video he posted on his Instagram page on Sunday.

He wrote in pidgin, “Una mean say if them no copy my sound or my melody them no go get song to sing? Ok I don make remix for una so make una better abandon this una project.”