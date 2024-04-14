Why I Switched From Being Producer To Singer — Young John

John Udomboso, often referred to as Young John, a prominent singer and music producer, has stated that his mother’s death motivated him to transition from producing to singing.

He made the disclosure in an interview with Nandi Madida on Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio.

The Aquafina singer said, “What really triggered that was back in 2017 when I lost my mum. I started spending so much time by myself. I was not turning up for my studio sessions or being in the studio with artistes, like I used to. So, I had so much music lying around, because I was recording so much. That period made me to start putting out music, because I never really planned to do that.

“However, it feels so good and amazing. I feel blessed, regardless of what the outcome is. I never saw this coming, and I did not plan for it. I am releasing my debut album now, and it feels so surreal. The love has been crazy, since I started putting out music. A lot has happened in my life, and I feel so blessed, regardless of what anyone thinks.”

Regarding what fans should expect from his forthcoming album, he said, “It is big summer vibes; the right transition into summer time.”

Sharing his experiences while recording the album, John said, “When I was recording the album, I had no idea I was actually doing that. Probably, because of my background as a producer, I am always recording. I travelled a lot last year, performing at shows outside Nigeria. I have a studio setup that I carry in my bag. So, wherever I find myself, I would be recording. I was just having fun, and doing my thing, like I always do.”

The singer also indicated that he plans to tour Europe, Canada, and the United States in the coming months.