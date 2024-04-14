Adejumoke Aderounmu Wasn’t Sick, She Died In Her Sleep – Family Reveals

Adejumoke Aderounmu, a well-known Nollywood actress best known for playing Esther in the hit comic series, “Jenifa’s Diary,” reportedly died peacefully in her sleep and wasn’t sick.

Adeola, Jumoke’s younger brother, revealed this to Punch in an interview, saying that Jumoke intended to move to the UK before her passing.

He claimed that the deceased desired to move to the UK since she was having trouble finding movie roles.

Speaking about why he openly criticised Nollywood actress turned filmmaker Funke Akindele for abandoning the deceased in her hour of need, Adeola stated that although he did not have her number, his sister had gotten in touch with her through Paschaline Alex, another actress.

He said, “I did not reach out to her (Funke), because I don’t have her phone number, and I am not close to her. But, my sister had her number, and even sent another actress, Paschaline Alex to her, all to no avail.

“She (Funke) stopped calling her for jobs. Jumoke tried to know why, because she wanted to retrace her steps if she had committed any offence.

“She was an introvert, and usually kept to herself. She was actually not sick. She just died in her sleep.”

Even though Jumoke had been buried, he said, the family will plan a memorial service in a church on the 40th day following her passing.