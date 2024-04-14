Actors Guild Of Nigeria Establishes Safety Committee For Members

Mr Emeka Rollas, President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, has established a special committee to ensure the safety and well-being of its members.

This development is coming after a boat tragedy on Wednesday killed five film professionals, including popular actor Junior Pope.

The Guild confirmed this in a statement signed by Kate Henshaw, Director of Communications, and posted on its Instagram page on Saturday.

The statement partly read, “Following the recent fatal boat mishap on the River Niger which claimed the lives of five film practitioners, including renowned actor, John Paul Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, in Asaba, Delta State, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Dr. Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has set up a special committee.”

The statement further listed the mandate of the committee to include, to “Fine tune the existing bye laws to include members welfare, standard safety guidelines, and set protocols.

“Engage all relevant guilds and associations for the full implementation.

“Also recommend disciplinary measures against erring members, producers, and production companies.

“Seek further engagement with other guilds/associations and relevant stakeholders on drafting a general bye law for the industry.

“Recommend possible requirements in setting up a royalty collecting body or rights collecting society for performers in Nollywood.”

Veteran actor Emeka Ike led the committee, with Jude Orhorha serving as secretary.

Other members of the committee include Joke Silva, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Francis Duru, Bimbo Manuel, Patience Ozokwor, Hilda Dokubo, Abubakar Yakubu, Gideon Okeke, Anthony Ogbetere, Femi Branch, and Kevin Uvo.