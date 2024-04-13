Mr Ibu’s Family Announces Late Actor’s Funeral Date

The family of late Nollywood actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has announced the date of his funeral.

It will be held in his hometown of Amuri, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

A statement from the late actor’s family, signed by Elder Sunday Okafor (Mr Ibu’s elder brother) and Mr Ibu’s immediate family, stated that the comic actor made his native community of Enugu, Nigeria, and Africa proud while living.

The statement made available by the burial Planning Committee Chairman, Monday Diamond Ani, stated,

“The Okafor family in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West LGA in Enugu State wishes to honour the loving memory of our hero and a legend John Ikechukwu Okafor who even in death has left a legacy of love, laughter and liveliness.

“We would appreciate your esteemed presence as we lay to rest our son, husband, father, grandfather,brother, uncle and in-law on the 28th of June 2024.

“Kindly join us as we share the best and last moments with our icon.”

According to the announcement, the funeral ceremony will begin on Tuesday, June 25th, with a high-profile novelty match, followed by Mr Ibu’s Night on Wednesday, June 26th, which will include a candlelight parade and live entertainment.

A Christian wake will be held on June 27 at his compound in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West, followed by his funeral ceremony on June 28.

The 5-day burial ceremony will be conclude on Sunday, June 30th, with a Church Thanksgiving for family, friends, and well-wishers.