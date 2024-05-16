Grammy Award–winning musician Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has disclosed that he regards certain artists as genuine originals because of their enormous influence on his career.

The artists he cited included Timaya, D’Banj, 2baba, Wande Coal, and Larry Gaaga.

He announced this during an Instagram live session on Wednesday.

Burna Boy told a story about visiting Timaya’s home in 2012 or 2013, where he was impressed by the artist’s success and was encouraged to strive for similar achievements.

He also praised D’Banj’s support, noting an instance in which the musician paid for a music video without obligation.

Burna Boy also commended Larry Gaaga for his genuineness and dedication to true talent over succumbing to industry norms.

He also gave 2face kudos for his skill as a musician and his readiness to work with him on a feature when it wasn’t required.

Burna Boy said in part, “The only like Og’s I can say did some things for me that were impactedful for me, Number 1 Timaya, becàuse thats the nigga that always showed me like this guy you be bro.

“I went to Timaya’s house in 2013 or 2012, I see all the cars and I am like ‘Bro, how long do someone have to sing before he can get all these and build house?’ And he said, ‘Do you know how many upstairs and cars you will have?’ So that’s the nigga that you can say that I’m going to have to respect for the rest of my life.

“There’s nigga like Dbanj. Dbanj actually paid for one Damn all video. He didn’t have to. So these are two niggas that I really don’t play with.

“Niggas like Larry Gaga wey be say dem don see one of two real shit, na dem dey with men. They never did those weird ass industry shit. These are niggas that I respect for the rest of my life.

“Like 2face based on musicality and the fact that he came and did a feature with me when he didn’t have to back in the day.”

