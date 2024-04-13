Infrastructure: Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda Shouldn’t End In Urban Areas – Wike

Minister Nyesom Wike of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has stated that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not stop in the urban areas.

According to him, the FCT Administration is committed to the provision of infrastructure in rural communities of the FCT Area Councils.

While inspecting some ongoing road projects in the Kwali Area Council on Friday, he maintained that development cannot be concentrated only in the city centre, and assured that the FCT Administration will also take development to the rural areas.

“You have to take development to the rural areas. That alone can mitigate rural-urban migration.

“You need to give them the infrastructure to develop on their own. For example, their farmers, how will they carry their produce to the city without any road.

“In terms of security, just imagine if people were kidnapped. How will the security agencies have access to this kind of area – look at the topography.

“So, creating infrastructure, particularly road here, is key to the development of these communities and they will feel the impact of governance.

“That’s the essence of the Renewed Hope Agenda. It’s not just for those in the cities. It’s also for those in the rural areas.

“I feel delighted, particularly, that we are taking development to the rural areas,” he said.