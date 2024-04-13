Out Of Faithfulness, I Collected $3m Cash For Emefiele, But He Didn’t Settle Me – Dispatch Rider Tells Court

A dispatch rider, Monday Osazuwa, on Friday, narrated to the Special Offences Court in Lagos how the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, instructed him on different instances to collect the sum of $3 million cash.

Osazuwa, who was led in evidence in chief by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, told the Court that he had been a dispatch rider at Zenith Bank since 2001 before joining the CBN as a contract staff member in 2014.

While testifying before Justice Raman Oshodi, the witness said he was later appointed as a senior supervisor (full-time) in charge of recording and filing documents while working in the CBN Governor’s office in Lagos.

According to him, when he collected money for his boss (Emefiele), he would take it to his residence at Iru Close, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“The highest amount I collected was $1m, all in cash. Some weeks later, the businessman also called me, and I collected $850,000, $750,000, and $400,000 in cash in different tranches.

“I have never been rewarded, paid, or given anything. I was doing it out of faithfulness, and he knows it, but he never once said, ‘Take this,” the witness said.

The anti-graft agency had arraigned Emefiele on Monday, April 8, on 23 counts bordering on abuse of office and fraud to the tune of $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion.