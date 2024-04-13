Threatening Nigerians With 2027 Election Lacks Good Reasoning — Ex Kaduna CAN Chairman Replies Northern Elders

John Joseph Hayab, former Chairman of the Kaduna State Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), says it is too early for Northern Elders Forum (NEF) to threaten Nigerians with the 2027 election.

Recall that the forum revealed that Nigerians in the region are regretting their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 election.

The had said North made a mistake in voting Tinubu, hence, it is unlikely that they will repeat the same error in the future.

Spokesman of the forum, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman had said: “They have learned from their past misstep and will strive to select a candidate who can unite the country and govern in the best interests of all Nigerians.

“Moving forward, the North will be more cautious in selecting a candidate for the presidency. They will prioritize someone who is seen as more inclusive, less controversial, and more aligned with the interests of all regions of the country.”

Reacting in a Friday statement, Hayab said: “It is sad to read that some members of NEF are saying North will not vote for Tinubu in the next election in 2027. As a stakeholder, I find this call coming at the wrong time and lack good reasoning. The speed at which our Naira is improving against the Dollar shows Tinubu is doing better than Buhari.

According to him, the speed at which Nigerians got the Kuriga school children from Kaduna State back was a huge progress in handling insecurity compared to how innocent parents suffered when Bethel Baptist School Children and others were kidnapped.

“NEF should instead seek ways to collaborate with this government to find solutions to insecurity, hunger, improved economy and making our currency add value for the overall progress and development of the country. Threatening the government with no vote in 2027 shows they may not have a good heart for the progress of the country but are only interested in what they will benefit,” he added.

He however urged groups like NEF to use their groups to support and challenge government authorities to make the country great and a better place for all Nigerians.

“Let us not bring issues that have no basis at this time for the progress of our land. We need elders that will help unite the country, offer useful advice that will help the nation and not coming up with provocative statements that will only provoke other regions to start making statements that will further bring division and confusion in the country,” he advised.