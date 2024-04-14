I Met Paul As Single Man – Ivy Ifeoma Responds To Claims Of Being Husband Snatcher

Ivy Ifeoma, a model and Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy’s girlfriend, has reacted to rumours that she started dating the musician when he was still married to his wife, Anita.

The model has been accused of being a husband snatcher since they started dating, shortly after Paul Okoye’s divorce from his wife.

She responded to the claims on her Instagram story, noting that many people rely on erroneous information.

Ivy stated that she entered into a relationship with him as an unmarried man and did not participate in his separation or divorce.

She noted she doesn’t have time to kick a lady out of her marital home.

She wrote, “I don’t have to do this at all, but I will cause I’ve never really said a word about it and it seems a lot of you are addicted to misinformation. I met/got into a relationship with a very SINGLE man. I was nowhere in the picture when they got separated or divorced. And I certainly do not have time to chase people from their houses Aburo kwanu m ogbanje. So my dear, yes, I sleep well at night. ATP, any other nonsense you choose to believe/ circulate just means you’re a witch.”

