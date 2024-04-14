BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Makes Professional Boxing Debut Announcement

Mike Edwards, the runner-up of Big Brother Naija season 4, and a two-time Nigerian high jump champion, has taken an unexpected turn in his sports career by entering professional boxing.

On Friday, Edwards made the revelation directly to his social media followers.

He would be joining Misfits Boxing’s cruiserweight division.

In his statement, Edwards expressed his excitement about the new chapter,

Taking to his X account, he wrote,

“Breaking News: Excited to announce my entry into the world of professional boxing! Thrilled to join the Cruiserweight division roster on @MisfitsBoxing. Get ready for an electrifying debut as I step into the ring to showcase my skills and determination.”

Edwards, who competed as a British track and field athlete before switching allegiance to Nigeria in August 2018, has a strong athletic history.

With a lifetime best of 2.25m in the high jump, he won the Nigerian national championships twice in 2021 and 2022.

Now, as he begins on this new sporting endeavour, Edwards’ admirers eagerly await his entry into the world of professional boxing, where he hopes to build a name for himself through his skill and tenacity.