“I Was Supposed To Be On That Boat” – Adanma Luke Breaks Silence (Video)

Adanma Luke, a Nollywood actress and producer of the film “The Other Side of Life,” has spoken out about the tragic events that led to the death of actor Junior Pope and four others.

Junior Pope and four other crew members were tragically killed when their boat capsized while returning from a filming site on the River Niger.

Speaking about the event in videos posted on her Instagram account on Saturday, she said that she intended to be on the boat with Junior Pope and others, but she stayed back when her Director of Production asked her to bring the memory card for recording.

She said, “I was supposed to be on that boat; my production manager was calling me to bring the memory card so they could start filming, and I told him to come and collect it.

“He said, ‘Mama, you know this place is far; please just bring it for us.’

“I said, ‘Okay, why haven’t you people crossed?’ He said they were waiting for Junior Pope to arrive.

“On the 9th, they went there on their own, Junior Pope came on his own. He came alone.

“So, on this 10th, while I was getting ready to go drop the card with them, I was accompanied by my brother’s children, two kids that were supposed to go with me. We were supposed to be on that boat together.

“Getting there, I saw Emeka, my D.O.P. He was just sitting. I was surprised because I didn’t see others. I asked Emeka, “What is it?” And people surrounded him, Emeka was quiet.

She continued, “I said, ‘Emeka, talk to me. What is the problem? Why haven’t you people gone? Where is Ogolo? Where is everybody? Has JP come?’ He was quiet.

“I started shouting, ‘What is happening? Somebody talk to me.’ Emeka now said, ‘JP don go, Abigail don go, Friday don go, Precious don go.’

“I still didn’t understand what he meant by that. ‘What do you mean, don go, don go where?’ He said, ‘dem dey inside water.’

“I said, let me go and look for them. They started holding me that I should not go. I said, ‘Let me be there. Let me be sure the divers are looking for them.’ They said there were over 50 divers in the water looking for them.”

She further said that the late Junior Pope declined a life jacket handed to him because it was dirty.

“My director was saying that he didn’t know what happened. He was on a life jacket. Emeka, the D.O.P. was on a life jacket. There was still one life jacket available; I don’t know who had it.

“But my PM said that day they saw life jackets there and took them. He even told the late Friday to send one to Junior Pope, but Junior Pope said it was dirty, so he didn’t take it.

“These people with the life jackets survived. They also told me that when they were in the water trying to survive, Junior Pope was also there, asking if everybody was okay. They even threw a gallon to him to hold himself, which he was holding, but all of a sudden, they didn’t see him again.

“It was when they came out that they noticed that he was no longer there because they said divers came and rescued some of them while other divers were still there trying to rescue others.”

Recounting the incident, Luke remarked that she has been traumatised and saddened that it happened on her set.

She said, “On the 10th of April, we lost five of our members who were on their way to a location through boat and had an accident.

“I’ve been so traumatized. I’ve been so cold. this whole thing, it still feels like a dream to me.

“I’ve not been able to make any statements since, because we’ve been trying to recover the bodies. I’ve been providing fuel money to those looking for bodies, provided caskets, and ambulances to make sure the bodies were conveyed to their villages and families.

“I’ve not been quiet; I’ve been doing things just so these people can rest. It’s so sad that this happened on my set.

“I blame myself that I would have been in Lagos, doing my thing in Lagos. I blame myself for coming down to Asaba.”

Speaking further, she added that it was the first time she would be working with the late actor while grieving the deaths of her crew colleagues, whom she referred to as “family.”

She added, “I still can’t believe this. These crew members were my family. They’ve been working with me. If I’m working in Lagos, they’ll come from Asaba to come and work with me.

“All through last year, we stayed together in Lagos. We were filming and working together.

“This is my first time working with JP. He’s my friend. The wife is my friend too.

“I talked to the wife sometime, and that was when she said, ‘Why aren’t you giving my husband work?’ JP said, ‘Ada, you be my friend, why you no dey give me work?’

“I told JP that you know na action film you dey shoot, I hardly do action. He said no o. He dey do love story o, he dey do other things.”

Watch video below…