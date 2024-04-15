‘If APC Gets It Wrong, PDP Must Get It Right’ — Ondo Leaders Rejects Aiyedatiwa’s Candidacy

The Ondo leaders under the aegis of ”Moment of Truth,” at the weekend, cautioned against the candidacy of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the 2024 gubernatorial election.

The leaders stated this at a press conference held in Oyingbo, Lagos.

According to them, it would shortchange the residents of Ondo South, where the governorship is zoned to.

They noted that although Ayedatiwa was eligible to run because he was from that zone, he would only be allowed to serve one more term in office under the constitution if elected.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders, Benson Enikuomehin, who was flanked by the leaders, including Barrister Eniola Ayenuberu, Kayode Mogbojuri, Laizer Ebiwanno and Primate Olowolade, said those supporting Aiyedatiwa were people who never meant well for the people of Ondo South.

Enikuomehin argued that since other senatorial zones in the State enjoyed two terms of eight years, the people of Ondo South should not be deprived of their two terms as enjoyed by former Governors in the state.

“We appeal to our people, to do the needful as regards the primary election. We don’t want a situation whereby a candidate not known in the state is thrown up. We should throw up a credible and reliable person.

“If APC get it wrong, the PDP must get it right.

“We have a man is Agaguism, who knew how Agagu performed in the state and where he stopped in terms of landmark projects across the state.

“Of all the aspirants, Olusola Oke shines forth. All the delegates should look at this direction and give it to Oke. He can lead, he can govern, he can direct and go to a committee of states to direct our affairs aright,” he stated.

Speaking further, Enikuomehin said as stakeholders in the Ondo election, there was imperative for them to voice out on who should take over affairs of the state, noting that with two major political parties in the governorship poll, any decision taken by the two parties would affect the state directly or indirectly.

“As stakeholders in Ondo election, we felt it is necessary to speak with you as leaders, on who takes over affairs of the state.

“There are two major political parties that will participate in the governorship poll. The decision taken by the two parties will affect us directly or indirectly. We owe it a duty to speak to the people of Ondo State, we owe it a duty to tell our people the direction they should go. We decided to speak up to prevent things going awry. The choice of governor of a state should be taken seriously,” he said.