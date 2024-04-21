Burna Boy Introduced Live Band Into Afrobeats – Ruger Affirms

Ruger, a Nigerian musician, claimed that his Grammy-winning colleague Burna Boy introduced the live band to Afrobeats performance.

According to him, most Afrobeats artists used to perform on stage with DJ sets before Burna Boy began using a live band.

He claimed that Burna Boy made live performances “enjoyable.”

Speaking in a recent chat with Billboard alongside BNXN, Ruger said:

“Before Burna Boy started this live band thing most Afrobeats Act would just go on stage with their DJs and bounce, Burna boy makes live performance enjoyable.

“I don’t care if they give Burna Boy his flowers or not, but we the youngins from Nigeria know what he has done.”