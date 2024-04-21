Gunmen Abduct RCCG Pastor, 14 Others In Oyo

Olugbenga Olawore, a pastor with Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, and other passengers of a 14-seater bus have been kidnapped in Oyo State.

The cleric and other passengers of the bus were abducted on Friday while en route Lagos State.

Olawore is currently a pastor at RCCG Heavens Gate Parish, Lagos Province 73, along Agbara-Lusada Road in Ogun State.

The incident was detailed to have occurred at Maya axis of Lanlate-Eruwa Road.

The cleric was returning from Ipapo town where he went to put the final touches on the burial arrangements for his mother.

A family source told the Sunday Tribune that after holding the pastor and others hostage, the kidnappers called his wife at about 8 pm.

The source said one of the kidnappers who called the wife broke out in his language, making it known that he and his gang members were of Fulani extraction.

He was said to have called again the following day at about 9 a.m., and the pastor started appealing to his wife to look for money, even if it was N1 million, and not allow the abductors to kill him as they had done to some of those held hostage.

“When the wife asked where to drop the money if it was eventually gathered from friends and relatives, the abductors beside her husband started speaking in a language she did not understand.

“She kept on trying the line, but it remained switched off. At about noon, she contacted a family member to go to the police station to report. That was on Friday,” the source said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the kidnapping case but said that some of them had been rescued.

He said, “Some of the rescued victims are assisting with useful leads that can help the investigation. All routes around the area, including the adjoining forest areas, are being combed.

“Investigation is ongoing. Updates would be provided accordingly.”