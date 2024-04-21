Despite Trend Of Governors Fighting Predecessors, I’m Glad my Successor Honours Me – Umahi

Former Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Saturday, expressed joy that his successor, Governor Francis Nwifuru, honours him even after leaving office.

Umahi said this while speaking with newsmen after being conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Ebonyi State University on Saturday in Abakaliki.

According to the Minister of Works, it is not common to hand over to a successor and still be continually honoured by him.

”That is the handwork of God and I am grateful to him and the governor.

“Governors and their predecessors are fighting in many states, but in Ebonyi, we are always celebrating.

“This is the mercy of God and the wisdom bestowed on the governor,” he said.

The Minister commended Nwifuru for sowing the seed of peace in the state and assured that such would be sustained.