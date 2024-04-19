“I’m Still Alive” – Ex-Oyo Gov, Olunloyo Denies Death Rumour

A former governor of Oyo State, Omololu Olunloyo, has officially debunked rumours of his death, confirming that he is alive and well.

Speaking from his residence in Molete, Ibadan, on Friday, Olunloyo reassured the public of his health during an interview with Punch.

It was gathered that the rumours concerning Olunloyo’s alleged demise had circulated earlier, causing confusion and concern among the public and his family.

The former governor said: “I’m still here, not yet gone. I am hale and hearty.

“Those breaking death news and the person presumed dead will all die one day.

“I’ve been lucky. My father died at 42, while my mother died at 102. I’m 89. I’ve crossed the expected life age.”