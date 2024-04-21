‘Allow Your Daughters Marry Us’ – Muslim Visually Impaired Group To Nigerians

The leadership of the Muslim Association of Visually Impaired of Nigeria, on Saturday, appealed to Nigerians to put an end to all forms of discrimination against people living with disabilities.

Abdulwasiu Salaudeen, leader of the group, speaking in Osogbo, Osun State at the 9th national conference and Quran competition of the group, urged Nigerians to allow their daughters marry responsible disabled persons, rather than allowing them to marry able-bodied that are irresponsible.

He said, “Persons with disabilities are also part of the society. We want the society to see us as part of them. Compared to when we started this organisation, things are beginning to turn out well.

“Then, the majority of us are jobless. But now, we are much better than when we started. What we want from society is for them to see us as part of them. They should give us jobs and empower us. There is nothing an able man can do that Persons With Disabilities can’t do.

“Rather than giving out their daughters to men that would turn them into punching bags, why not allow them to marry men with a disability who would be more appreciative and take care of them?”