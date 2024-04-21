Another Kano APC Ward Suspends Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is again wrapped in another political saga as another faction of the Party’s Ganduje ward, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State announced his suspension.

Ja’afar Ganduje, Secretary of the faction, in a chat with newsmen on Sunday, alleged that Ganduje engaged in anti-party affairs.

Speaking on behalf of 11 other executive members, he noted that the faction is the authentic leadership of the Ganduje ward.

While faulting Ganduje for the existence of multiple factions in the ward, he said: “First, we have suspended Ganduje’s membership for creating internal conflict among party members at the ward level.

“Another major reason why the authentic executives resolved to suspend Ganduje is the issue of anti-party activities he committed during the 2023 elections which resulted in the party’s failure in the state.”

The suspension comes days after a faction of the ward suspended Ganduje over corruption allegations.

The initial suspension was announced by Halliru Gwanzo, the ward’s legal adviser of the ward, during a briefing with journalists in Kano on April 15.