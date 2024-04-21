Don’t Carry Bags For People Without Knowing Its Content – NDLEA Warns Travelers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Sunday, warned Nigerians against taking any luggage that they don’t know its content from anyone while travelling.

Femi Babafemi, NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, who cautioned via his X, explained that two students, including a PhD student, ran into trouble when bottles of codeine syrup were discovered in luggage they were carrying for a female friend studying overseas.

“A PhD student and another student studying abroad got into custody because bottles of codeine syrup were found in the luggage they picked for their female friend abroad.

“They’d have been jailed if NDLEA Nigeria had not worked hard to ensure the owner was put on the next flight home.

“Reason why we warn you not to take any luggage you don’t know its content from anyone,” the statement read.