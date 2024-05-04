Fubara Can’t Be Termed Rivers Political Leader, He Has To Earn It — Magnus Abe

Magnus Abe, former Rivers State Senator, has posited that Governor Siminalayi Fubara, cannot be called the leader of the State.

Abe made the claim while speaking on the dispute between Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Television’s programme, Politics Night.

The ex-senator, who was a former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, in the 2023 elections, said being the state leader was a great deal beyond governing the state.

“Being a governor has made him the leader of the government of Rivers State. But when you say political leader, that is something that you have to work to earn.

“To say Fubara is the political leader of Rivers State is a much broader context of leadership, and it takes time to build that kind of confidence, followership, support, and trust.

“Leadership is all about trust, and sometimes, navigating this difficult water helps bring you out as a leader when you begin to trust yourself and can rely on the direction you provide,” he said.

According to him, it is Fubara’s responsibility to work towards that leadership.

“But he is the Governor of Rivers State, and it is his responsibility to work towards that leadership. But to say he is the political leader of Rivers will be putting leadership into a broad context. And it takes time to get there. It takes bringing people together. You earn trust.

“As a governor, you have the opportunity to get there, but I don’t think it is conferred,” he added.