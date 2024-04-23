Bandits Surrender Weapons After Negotiation – Plateau Govt. Reveals

A substantial cache of AK47 rifles and other weaponry has been surrendered to the Plateau State government by bandits operating in Wase Local Government Area of the State.

This move comes as a result of ongoing negotiations aimed at fostering peace in the region.

Bridger General Gakji Shippi, Special Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang on Security and Commander of Operation Rainbow, revealed the breakthrough during a press briefing in Jos on Monday.

READ ALSO: Lawyer Refutes Claims Of Appealing Bobrisky’s Conviction

According to Shippi, the weapons were handed over through an intermediary, reflecting the bandits’ apprehension about direct engagement with government forces.

“The disarmament is a clear indication of the bandits’ commitment to peace,” Shippi stated, noting that various categories of firearms, in addition to the AK47 rifles, were also surrendered and have been rendered inoperative.

This action is part of a broader strategy by the Plateau State Government to reduce hostilities and encourage more bandits to lay down their arms voluntarily.

Recall that Plateau State in the past few months has suffered numerous attacks.