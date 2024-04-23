Lawyer Refutes Claims Of Appealing Bobrisky’s Conviction

Deji Adeyanju, a human rights activist and lawyer, has rejected claims that he had appealed the conviction of popular cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky.

In an exclusive telephone conversation with Punch on Monday, Adeyanju stated that he is not Bobrisky’s attorney nor has he filed an appeal on his behalf.

Adeyanju said, “I didn’t file any appeal on Bobrisky’s behalf. I am not representing Bobrisky on any matter.”

It would be recalled that Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced the cross-dresser to six months imprisonment over naira abuse on April 12, 2024, with no option of fine.

READ MORE: Crossdresser Bobrisky Files Appeal Against Sentence

However, on Monday, it was reported that the convicted crossdresser had filed an appeal, seeking the appellate court to overturn the six-month sentence.