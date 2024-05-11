“I’m Not In Support Of Cybersecurity Levy, You Can’t Tax People Without Increasing Their Income” – Ndume

Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has condemned the cybersecurity levy recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to the lawmaker, it is improper for the government to continue to impose levy on the citizens when their income is not increasing.

Senator Ndume who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, said that the proposed cybersecurity levy will increase the tax burden on Nigerians.

He said: “You cannot be loading taxes on people when you are not increasing their income. Their source of income, you are not widening it, you are not increasing it. I am not part of those that support levying people anyhow.”

“The amendment to the Cybersecurity Act, I supported it but not the nitty-gritty and I am not trying to run away from any blame. We have issues with cybercrime you know that, and there is a need for the government to improve the Cybercrime Act, that is what I understand by the amendment.

“Looking at the nitty-gritty would have been the responsibility of interested parties. If I had known there is an issue where a cost would be transferred to a customer or a Nigerian I would not agree,”