Simi Reacts As Fans Spot Her Protruding Tummy, Reveals Her Pregnancy Status

Well-known singer, Simi, has addressed internet rumours that she is expecting a child.

Spyro tweeted a video of them on microblogging platform X, enjoying their new partnership, which led to Simi receiving erroneous congratulatory comments.

The duo showed off their connection in a preview for their new single, “Only Fine Girl Remix,” which is due to drop on Friday, December 15.

However, because of Simi’s protruding belly, the footage sparked rumours that she was pregnant.

Simi responded by posting the same video on her Instagram page, rejecting the pregnancy rumors and thanking people who had sent her congratulations.

She clarified that any congratulations were for bloating, stating:

“If you’re congratulating me, just know you’re congratulating me for bloating. Because una no dey serious normally.”

The comment section was however filled with remarks from netizens who expressed anticipation over the incoming jam, and others who reacted to her disclaimer.

hanniewealth wrote: “You don over starve us ooo. Friday, we feast, Thank you ooooo.”

uchino.amatey wrote: “There could never be a more perfect fit for this song than you Simisola.”

One @toyinzuleiha wrote: “So you mean that Deja is not collecting aburo?”

canusiminow wrote: “I can’t count how many times I have watched this video I really can’t wait for Friday to stream 1 million times.”

adeolaelizabeth_ak wrote: “The song is already doing me gbish gbish”

official_diamond_media wrote: “You are just the baddest lady artist…your lyrics bad swears.”

SEE POST: