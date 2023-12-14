“Private Companies Not Permitted To Register Vehicles In Nigeria, It Is Fraud” – Police Warns

The Police on Thursday warned private companies and individuals against registering vehicles in Nigeria as they are not permitted to do so.

This is coming following some days after the spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed that it was a crime to fix additional headlamps on vehicles and tricycles.

It was gathered that the police spokesman warned that fixing additional headlamps on vehicles and tricycles could be treated as either a traffic or criminal offence depending on the magnitude of the alteration.

He said: “Yes. It’s an offence to fix additional headlamps on your vehicle or bikes, and cover your number plate in any form. You see many vehicles with more than 20 headlamps. This is not allowed. It’s an offence.”

Adejobi restated this in a post on X, saying that it is a criminal and fraudulent act to allow private companies or individuals register vehicles on one’s behalf.

He said: “No Private Company, Individual are permitted to register vehicles in Nigeria. It’s criminal and fraud.

“Government agencies are legally permitted to register all vehicles in Nigeria. The police and other relevant agencies are permitted under the law, not a company or individual.

“We are fully in charge, and we will swing into action as soon as possible.”